Springfield College announces no sports for Fall 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College announced Friday that there will be no intercollegiate athletics competition for the Fall 2020 semester due to the concern of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper and Athletics Director Craig Poisson, the college made the decision after months of deliberation, education, and understanding guidelines, restrictions and testing that would be necessary for the safety of everyone involved.

They decided that canceling athletics would be the best decision for the safety of student-athletes, coaches, and staff and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“There is great disappointment knowing that our student-athletes will not have the opportunity to wear the jersey and compete against other institutions this semester. However, as this COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip our nation, this decision was necessary.”

The college is still determined in allowing teams and student-athletes the opportunity and ability to practice together, take part in strength and conditioning workouts, and benefit from resources such as athletic counseling and sports psychology.

As time goes on, the college will re-evaluate to determine how they will return to athletic competition.