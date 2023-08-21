SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield College doctorate program for physician assistants (PA) will be available online beginning in 2024.

Due to the demand for a doctoral-level program for PAs, Springfield College announced its fully online, asynchronous Doctor of Medical Science (DMSc) program. It was developed by the College’s PA faculty.

Two program concentrations will be available, clinical and education. Clinical is for practicing PAs looking to work in health care leadership roles. The education program is designed for PAs in, or looking to transition into, physician assistant education.

“The Doctor of Medical Science at Springfield College will prepare the next generation of leaders in health care, and higher education. It embodies a commitment to continuous learning and is designed to advance clinical and educational skills of physician assistants,” said Meghan Migeon, DMSc, director of the Springfield College Physician Assistant Studies program. “Graduates will be prepared for roles in leadership, scholarship, and education to further enhance the PA profession.”

“Extending this wonderful opportunity across the nation and the world will help ensure access to many who would otherwise not be able to pursue this degree,” stated Brooke Hallowell, dean of the School of Health Sciences.

“The DMSc degree is a natural fit with our Physician Assistant program. It builds on our rich history of offering high-quality health sciences programs and fits our mission to educate students in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others,” said Mary Ann Coughlin, Springfield College provost and vice president for academic affairs.