Springfield College announces reopening plans for fall semester

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College announced students, faculty, and staff will be back on campus for the fall semester, but for a shortened period.

The first day of classes begins on August 31. In-person classes will only be held until November 20. Students will move out and classes will then be held remotely for the remainder of the semester.

In a statement, Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper said in part:

“I am confident that our entire community of students, faculty, and staff will adjust behaviors and take the steps necessary to successfully resume on-campus learning for the fall semester.”

Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper

She added all of these plans are contingent on the status of the coronavirus.

