Springfield College appoints new Dean of School of Arts and Sciences

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College has announced that Dr. Rachel Rubinstein of Florence has been named Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences.

Rubinstein who was Professor of American Literature and Jewish Studies at Hampshire College for sixteen years will officially begin her role on July 12

“I am excited about the contemporary perspectives that she brings in fostering student achievement and she is a great fit with the College’s mission and I expect that she will ably lead the School of Arts and Sciences towards further academic quality and excellence,” said Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, Martha Potvin.

Rubinstein has also been serving as Senior Advisor to the Deputy Commissioner of Academic Affairs and Student Success at the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, where she has focused on supporting initiatives in the State’s Equity Agenda.

“I am honored and excited to bring a commitment to student success, innovative and interdisciplinary teaching and research, and student-centered academic leadership to Springfield College and the School of Arts and Sciences,” said Rubinstein.

A child of immigrants from Mexico Rubinstein focuses her scholarship on migration, multilingualism, racial formation, and literary nationalism. Rubinstein received her BA from Yale University in English and her Ph.D. from Harvard University in English and American literature.