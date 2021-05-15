Springfield College celebrates graduation in-person

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Despite some Springfield Schools choosing to stay remote for their celebrations, Springfield College had an in-person commencement on Saturday.

A series of in-person commencements on the Springfield College campus. A glorious time for the students and their families who followed the social distance guidelines on this very special day.

“What’s going through my mind is absolutely so surreal, it was amazing to walk out and see all the families. Amazing to see everyone who’s been a part of making something so special here on campus,” Suraji Omoru, Class of 2021 told 22News.

“I am elated, I couldn’t be happier. We’ve been through a lot. Springfield College has been wonderful,” Suraji’s mother, Nadia Omoru said.

These moments of parents celebrating with their graduating sons and daughters would be repeated many times on the Springfield College campus. Each student anticipating their future after having reached this plateau in their young adult lives.

“I’m so happy, four years of hard work paid off. I’m ready to get back out there and get to grad school, and work harder to lift myself up, ” Donald Etheridge, Class of 2021 said.

And from all indications, next year at this time, every western Massachusetts school of higher learning will enjoy the benefits of open graduation, the way it was meant to be.