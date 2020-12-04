Springfield College coach named national “Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year”

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College is being recognized nationally after a big time achievement by the director of strength and conditioning.

Brian Thompson was named the “College Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year” by the National Strength and Conditioning Association. He was selected by his peers in Division 1, 2, and 3 colleges across the country.

He’s been involved in the program at Springfield College strength for more than 20 years.

Thompson told 22News, “It’s a real honor, and even though Springfield College is a small school, we are known for strength and conditioning throughout the country, so to see us recognized in this way is just incredible.”

Thompson also teaches in the Applied Exercise Science Program and the graduate Strength and Conditioning program.

