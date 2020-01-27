Springfield College Coach: Players could learn a lot from Bryant’s career

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Shock is the word that Springfield College Men’s Basketball Coach Charlie Brock and any others have been using after finding out that NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and several others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Coach Brock said Bryant was an athlete many of his own players and other hoops players from around the world looked up to.

Many of his players were born around the time Kobe started his career. Bryant was known for his hard work on and off the court.

Coach Brock told 22News his players could learn a lot from Kobe and apply it to much more than just basketball.

“His hard work, diligence and perseverance. At the same time, enjoy and love what you’re doing and doing what they’re doing goal setting doesn’t come down to winning the game but how hard you have to work to get there and finding some joy in that,” Brock said.

Bryant was scheduled to be in Springfield this summer for his expected enshrinement into The Hall of Fame with the class of 2020.

“The vibe is going to be a little different but they should honor him and hold him to the highest regard, he’s a legend,” said Springfield resident Jovoni Masarone.