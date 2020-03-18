Springfield College extends online classes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College is extending online classes through the end of the semester in an effort to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

The school’s spring break, originally scheduled for this week, was extended until March 29. The school plans to resume classes on March 30, but fully online.

In a statement, Mary-Beth A. Cooper, president of Springfield College said:

Today, I have made the difficult decision that Springfield College is moving classes online for the remainder of the semester amid the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. This decision was made thoughtfully and with an abundance of caution and concern for the health and safety of our Community. I understand that this is disappointing for all of us, but our highest priority is charting a response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 threat, while maintaining academic continuity and integrity and safeguarding our students’ ability to finish the semester in accordance with all required standards related to federal financial assistance. We will continue to implement our on-going comprehensive transition to distance education. After the two-week extended Spring Break, spring semester classes will resume on Monday, March 30, conducted fully online, and will continue through the final exams period, which ends on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. While no decision has been made as of today regarding Commencement activities, we are exploring options. A decision will be announced as the situation develops.

