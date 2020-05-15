Springfield College graduates share favorite moments online

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On the Springfield College webpage, they invite people to leave a message for the graduates, and students can upload short videos highlighting their experiences at the college.

Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper also had posted a special message to the Class of 2020. Springfield College says they are remaining hopeful to still host a formal ceremony later this summer or early fall.

“You will always be remembered as a special class, not because of the pandemic, the pandemic didn’t define you,” said Cooper. “But your grace, your grit, your resilience during a very difficult time.”

Springfield College says they are remaining hopeful to still host a formal ceremony later this summer or early fall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today