Springfield College graduates share favorite moments online

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On the Springfield College webpage, they invite people to leave a message for the graduates, and students can upload short videos highlighting their experiences at the college.

Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper also had posted a special message to the Class of 2020. Springfield College says they are remaining hopeful to still host a formal ceremony later this summer or early fall.

“You will always be remembered as a special class, not because of the pandemic, the pandemic didn’t define you,” said Cooper. “But your grace, your grit, your resilience during a very difficult time.”

