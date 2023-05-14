SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College hosted its 137th undergraduate commencement ceremony at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

Alumnus Peter G. Watson, a former CEO of a $6 billion global packaging company was the speaker for today’s event. Watson graduated from the school in 1979 and just recently retired, sharing his views on leadership with the new graduates saying:

“Servant leadership is defined around the behaviors and decisions you make every day. Simply said, your actions and behaviors need to be so loud that no one can hear what you are saying.”

He urged students to find their passion and purpose and to do what they love.