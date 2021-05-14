Springfield College honors recent graduates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College is honoring its graduates all weekend long.

The school’s commencement weekend began Friday night with a virtual address from Governor Charlie Baker. He spoke to the students who are about to take a step forward into their careers.

“You start today as graduates of a terrific institution,” said Gov. Baker. “You have a strong foundation on which to build a purposeful and productive life. Your parents are proud of you. So are your teachers, your friends, and your neighbors.”

The school will have four separate ceremonies tomorrow, and again on Sunday.

Nearly 1,200 students will be graduating this weekend.