SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College will launch a new fundraising campaign this Friday for future student support initiatives.

The Advancing Humanics Campaign for Springfield College will raise money to support scholarship resources for students and the construction of a new Health Sciences Center.

There will be a kickoff event Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The college is hoping to raise $50 million dollars.