Springfield College hosts 3rd annual Girls on the Run 5K

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Girls on the Run of Western Massachusetts held their annual 5K at Springfield College Sunday morning.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity based program that teaches life skills to girls in grades third through eighth.

The mission is to teach girls to make connections with their peers as well as give them confidence. Many of the women involved with Girls on the Run are volunteers.

Casey Nadeau a volunteer coach told 22News, “It’s just important for girls to rally around each other and to support one another and commit to a goal and accomplish it. It’s just a lot of fun, the girls have a blast and we are coaching them and we are just happy to see the smiles on their faces when they cross that finish line.”

This is the 3rd year the 5K has been held at Springfield College and president Mary-Beth Cooper has run the 5K each year.

She told 22News, “From my perspective, I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this community and to share our space with so many good people, it’s a great day.”

Close to 3,000 people were at Springfield College for this year’s 5k, including almost 700 girls from the area in the Girls on the Run program.

