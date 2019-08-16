Springfield College hosts annual block party

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College hosted its annual block party on the hill Thursday night.

The college partners with the Old Hill and Upper Hill neighborhood councils, and the C3 Policing Unit from Mason Square to host the event. The Zoo at Forest Park brought some animals, and the police brought cruisers and tactical vehicles.

There was plenty of food and music, all to thank the community for supporting Springfield College and its students.

Springfield College’s own Vice President of Inclusion and Community Engagement, Calvin Hill, told 22News that the college takes great pride in making everyone comfortable and say thank you.

“We’ve been in this community since 1885, and we want to just make sure that we’re a good neighbor,” said Hill. “These are people that look out for our students as they are walking to class. It’s just a great opportunity for us to say thank you for everything that the community does for us.”

The college has been hosting the block party for the last 15 years.