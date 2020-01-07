1  of  2
Springfield College hosts free Women’s basketball game for elementary students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield College Division and Community Engagement will be welcoming over 250 students from three different schools to a free Woman’s basketball Game Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Springfield College will face Smith College at 1 p.m. in the Blake Arena.

Students invited are from Ellas Brookings, William N. DeBerry, and Walsh Elementary Schools. Students will get to enjoy food, exciting activities during the game, and a halftime performance by the Springfield Conservatory of the Arts School.

