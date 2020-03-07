Springfield College hosts opening rounds of NCAA DIII men’s basketball

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield College men’s basketball team hosted the NCAA DIII Men’s basketball opening-round games Friday night.

Springfield College hosted several teams including St. Joseph University and Hobart and William Smith College. The last time the Springfield Pride hosted an NCAA first-round game was in 2013, while Springfield’s last appearance in the national tournament was in 2018 when the Pride went on a historic run to the Final Four.

22News spoke with one person who says everyone is very excited that Springfield qualified.

“It’s very cool for the players, you can tell how excited they are,” Shawn Nally said. “In the gym with the NCAA banners and the Hoopla for the gym, you can just tell they are very excited.”

Springfield College defeated SUNY Canton 74-49 Friday night.

Springfield will advance to a second-round game Saturday starting at 7 p.m.