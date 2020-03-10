Springfield College issues travel restrictions for staff as part of coronavirus precautions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts continues to rise, Springfield College on Monday implemented new policies to protect its students, faculty, and staff.

In a message to the college community, president Mary-Beth Cooper said classes are not canceled, but instead, advised faculty and staff to suspend the booking of any domestic or international travel utilizing public transportation until further notice.

Further, all faculty and staff must register any authorized college-related travel occurring now through commencement (domestic and international). Please note that faculty and staff are restricted from college-related travel to Level III countries. Mary-Beth Cooper, Springfield College President

This new policy concerns both travel and on-campus events, personal space, sick leave and visitor’s policy.

We are requesting that faculty, staff, and students register spring break and other personal travel planned for the rest of the semester. Such a registration process allows us to create a record of where people have been and will help inform public health outbreak tracking efforts should an infection occur on our campus. Mary-Beth Cooper, Springfield College President

The college’s president will hold a forum on Wednesday night, March 11, 2020, at 8 p.m. in Dodge A-F for community members who would like to attend for more information on the steps being made to protect the community.