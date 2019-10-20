Breaking News
61-year-old driver dies in multi-car crash in Cheshire

Springfield College mourns unexpected death of student

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:
Springfield College continues to rise among top colleges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield College community is grieving Sunday after the unexpected death of a freshman student.

Connor Neshe passed away Sunday morning. No cause has been released.

The school issued a statement Sunday saying the administration is working with Springfield Police.

Connor’s family has been contacted. We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Please keep them in your thoughts today and in the days to come.

Mary-Beth A. Cooper, Springfield College President

Connor’s family has been contacted.

The statement also said counseling is available to all members of the Springfield College community.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories