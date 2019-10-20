Springfield College mourns unexpected death of student

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield College community is grieving Sunday after the unexpected death of a freshman student.
Connor Neshe passed away Sunday morning. No cause has been released.
The school issued a statement Sunday saying the administration is working with Springfield Police.
Connor’s family has been contacted. We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Please keep them in your thoughts today and in the days to come.Mary-Beth A. Cooper, Springfield College President
Connor’s family has been contacted.
The statement also said counseling is available to all members of the Springfield College community.