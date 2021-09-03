Springfield College move-in day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Freshmen at Springfield College said goodbye to their parents as they moved into their dorms Friday.

After helping daughter McKenzie move into her dormitory room at Springfield College, their first child to attend college, Greg Lavigne and his wife expect a lonely ride back to their home in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Greg told 22News how the separation effects him. “It’s definitely going to be strange. I like to come home and have somebody else there, but it’s something I’ll have to get used to.”

“I’m definitely a little nervous. But I’m excited to see what Springfield has to offer for me. My major is psychology.” McKenzie

To help create a more welcoming atmosphere for the 550 freshmen from all over the country and the world, dozens of upper classmen helped them move in and provide them with their well earned guidance.

“The biggest thing is to keep an open mind to all of your experiences. You’ll meet a lot of people, new people some of which different backgrounds you know.” Tyler

The feelings of separation and a new beginning are as old as American college education itself, as hundreds of students begin a new chapter in their lives at Springfield College.