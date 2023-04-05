SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second year in a row, Springfield College was named a military-friendly school by the National Military Friendly program for the 2023-24 school year.

According to a news release from Springfield College, the school was recognized for its commitment to providing services through which current students in the military and veterans feel like they are welcomed and supported.

Military Friendly is a standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community.

Springfield College received the name for creating and following the policies that can streamline college for veterans rather than create obstacles for college. More than 1,800 schools were a part of the 2023-2024 Military Friendly survey with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard, and Springfield College was given the Silver award.

Springfield College created the Veterans and Military Services Center in November of 2021. The center is a hub for veterans to receive the resources and information that they need, whether they are on or off campus.

Other resources that the center provides are information on local veteran-related agencies, such as the Springfield Vet Center, the local Disabled American Veterans organization, the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, and Operation Homefront which supports military family needs. The resources that the center offers also incorporate resources that are specifically for spouses and dependents of veterans or military members. They have access to the center and amenities as that of College veterans and military individuals.