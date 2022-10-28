SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College partnered with Valley Health Systems to provide employee grants to students at Springfield College.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Merit Pages, the employee grants will go to full and part-time employees of Valley Health Systems who are enrolled in either undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, or certificate of advanced graduate studies at Springfield College.

“Valley Health Systems is an outstanding company that’s been serving the physical and psychological needs of the people of the Pioneer Valley for many years. This partnership with Springfield College will only serve to reinforce their position as an industry leader in providing outstanding educational support for their staff for many years to come,” stated Mitchell Sibley-Jett, assistant director for external partnerships at Springfield College. “We look forward to providing flexible, convenient, and cost-effective academic opportunities for their staff to complete the undergraduate degree, or complete a master’s degree. We believe in VHS and their ability to change lives for the better.”

Valley Health Systems includes Holyoke Medical Center, Holyoke Medical Group, Holyoke Visiting Nurse Association Hospice Life Care, and River Valley Counseling Center. VHS employs around 2,000 employees that are dedicated to serving individuals and families in the Pioneer Valley.

“At Valley Health Systems, we are committed to supporting our employees with opportunities to advance their careers. This commitment includes an annual tuition reimbursement program of $7,000,” said Spiros Hatiras, President and CEO of Valley Health Systems. “We are proud to align ourselves with Springfield College. The additional partnership grants being offered will make career advancement even more attainable for our staff.”

Valley Health Systems employees are eligible to receive scholarships from Springfield College and were made to support its member’s being educated for leadership in service to others. Students have to provide employment information to confirm their eligibility. Springfield College will provide VHS employees, once enrolled, to earn additional credits for their degree program through the College’s prior learning assessment portfolio program.