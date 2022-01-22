Springfield College professor headed to Super Bowl LVI

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s any sports fan’s dream to go to the Super Bowl and for Kyle Belanger, a sports journalism professor, it’s a dream he’s been living for 8 years.

“I’m a kid from Pittsfield who is a first generation college student. If 13-year-old Kyle Belanger could look at 44-year -old Kyle Belanger and think I am heading to my eighth coverage of the Super Bowl, it’s literally a dream come true.”

In just three weeks Kyle Belanger will be heading to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for Super Bowl 56. Taking his skills as a sports journalism professor to put on his producer hat once more for the famous “Radio Row”.

“There’s so few chances for us to be at the epicenter of the media world and what I love about it is that it’s covered from so many different angles. It turns into a week long adrenaline rush of media,” he continued.

Belanger will help create Super Bowl segments for some of the nation’s most popular radio stations while having his students at Springfield College also get a glimpse of some of the action from home.

Belanger told 22News what he’d like his students to take away from his experience at the Super Bowl is, “….. I want them to see themselves there. I want them to see me and through me, seeing themselves do the work.”

And between covering the Super Bowl and teaching, Belanger is the most excited to once again volunteer for the Wounded Warrior Amputee Football Game when military veterans face off in a game against NFL alumni.

“This is a world class team of athletes who are also world class heroes who gave and left pieces of their physical selves in service to our nation. It’s just a beautiful experience to see that actual heroes of Super Bowl week being celebrated by thousands of fans.”

Super Bowl LVI will be played on Sunday February 13th and will be broadcasted on NBC.