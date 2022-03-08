Springfield, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College received the National Military Friendly program’s “silver” status for enabling supportive services to current students in the military and veterans within the year 2022-23.

A Veterans and Military Services Center located on 227 Middlesex Street, was established through Springfield College. Students, spouses, and dependents of veterans or military members are able to retrieve resources and information from the center whether on or off-campus.

Logan Large, a graduate student and leader of the new-on campus center said, “the center is a space specifically for Springfield College military-connected students to use and “escape from the hustle of campus.”

“They can come and relax, do homework, take a nap, use the full-size kitchen to make their lunch, and more. The center is constantly in a state of adapting to better serve,” Large said.

The following are additional local veteran-related agency resources:

Springfield Vet Center

The local Disabled American Veterans Organization

The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation

Operation Homefront that supports military needs

“The military-friendly designation sets a good foundation for continuing to build upon and expand on areas that will benefit our military-connected students,” Large said.