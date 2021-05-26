Springfield College students help local communities

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College Center for Service and Leadership announced that recently their alternative spring break program allowed nine students to help different local communities through multiple community outreach organizations.

“The alternative spring break program continues to flourish at the college because of the dedication of our students wanting to give back, both in our local community and nationally as well. Students work extremely hard to organize and plan these trips. I am very proud to be a part of this program,” said Director of the Center for Service and Leadership Charlene Elvers.

Each trip the program offers focuses on a social justice topic for service and learning. This year the nine students involved chose to learn more about food insecurity particularly the increase in the number of people who are experiencing food insecurity during the pandemic.

“This trip was two years in the making, and this experience exceeded every single expectation I had, taking time to volunteer is fulfilling in itself, but when you are working alongside a committed and incredible group of individuals in the city that you call home, that just makes it even more special. This experience was a wonderful way to bring the semester to a close and I am proud to be a part of this amazing program,” said co-trip leader Kyla Boyns.

The students who joined the community service trip were Delaney Bolton, Anmol Baruwal, Sarah Bannon, Mackenzie Correia, Erin Kandar, Jade Kiang, Max Pape, Rachel Prosper, and Prashant Timalsina.

Over the course of four days, the students helped prepare garden beds for the Open Pantry community garden, distribute food to passengers in more than 1,500 cars at the Eastfield Mall from the Oasis Food Pantry, worked on the garden at the Tapley Court Apartment complex that provides food to residents there with the Northeast Organic Farming Association, and lastly distributed food and clothing to Springfield residents at the Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement on campus.

The Springfield College alternative spring break program is part of a year-round mission at Springfield College that aims to give back to the local community and to communities throughout the world.