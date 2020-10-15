Springfield College students lead Black Lives Matter march Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Springfield College lead a march to support the Black Lives Matter movement on Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Springfield College, the Springfield College Leadership Team worked with student groups, Men of Excellence, Women of Power, Student Society for Bridging Diversity, and the newly created Black Student Union, to discuss actions they prioritized to demonstrate progress toward improving the campus climate for BIPOC students.

Springfield College student leaders, the Springfield College Office of Inclusion and Community Engagement coordinated the event.

The march began at President Mary-Beth Cooper’s house on Alden Street went up the sidewalk along Alden Street to Wilbraham Ave, took a left on the sidewalk towards Hickory Street, came back around through the campus, and ended at the triangle across from the Learning Commons near Alden Street.

#SpringfieldCollege: Students now gather in the campus triangle after the #BLM march across campus to listen to speeches by students and faculty. @WWLP22News pic.twitter.com/zDpSbk8ZPx — Katrina Kincade (@KatrinaKNews) October 15, 2020

Those who participated in the march wore masks and socially distanced from others.

