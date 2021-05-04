Springfield College students required to be fully vaccinated for fall semester

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College announced that it is requiring all undergraduate and graduate students who study on campus to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the fall semester begins.

Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper also said in a statement that a process will be in place for accommodating medical and religious exemptions for certain students.

President Mary-Beth Cooper also said faculty and staff who are in direct contact with students are required to be fully vaccinated.

Students who are interested in getting the vaccine can get it on campus on May 5 or May 6, as the college previously announced they’re partnering with CVS for a vaccine clinic that would be held in Blake Arena from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This clinic is an option for those interested in receiving their first dose before the end of the academic year, but the second dose needs to be administered at a CVS pharmacy.