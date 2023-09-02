SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 500 Springfield College students will be taking part in community service projects at nearly 35 sites across Springfield on Saturday.
According to a news release from Springfield College, first-year students will be doing a variety of Humanics in Action service projects as part of their New Student Orientation.
Some of the community service project sites that will be worked on Saturday include:
- Forest Park Zoo – Wooden fence posts stained, Bathrooms painted, General landscaping
- Christina’s House on Union Street
- St.Rachel’s Fire Baptized Holiness Church on Eastern Avenue
- Friends of the Homeless on Worthington Street
The community service will take place on Saturday from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
