SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 500 Springfield College students will be taking part in community service projects at nearly 35 sites across Springfield on Saturday.

According to a news release from Springfield College, first-year students will be doing a variety of Humanics in Action service projects as part of their New Student Orientation.

Some of the community service project sites that will be worked on Saturday include:

Forest Park Zoo – Wooden fence posts stained, Bathrooms painted, General landscaping

Christina’s House on Union Street

St.Rachel’s Fire Baptized Holiness Church on Eastern Avenue

Friends of the Homeless on Worthington Street

The community service will take place on Saturday from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.