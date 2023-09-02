SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 500 Springfield College students will be taking part in community service projects at nearly 35 sites across Springfield on Saturday.

According to a news release from Springfield College, first-year students will be doing a variety of Humanics in Action service projects as part of their New Student Orientation.

Some of the community service project sites that will be worked on Saturday include:

  • Forest Park Zoo – Wooden fence posts stained, Bathrooms painted, General landscaping
  • Christina’s House on Union Street 
  • St.Rachel’s Fire Baptized Holiness Church on Eastern Avenue
  • Friends of the Homeless on Worthington Street

The community service will take place on Saturday from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Local News

More Local News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.