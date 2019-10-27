Springfield College supports scholarships with first President’s Gala

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Student debt is at an all-time high, with outstanding student loans reaching more than one trillion dollars in 2019.

Springfield College held a gala at MGM Saturday to combat that.

Kathy Martin, Springfield College’s Vice President for Institutional Advancement, told 22News that their students deserve the best, for being the best.

“We have, what we think, are the best students in the world.”

The college started a President’s Gala to raise funds for student scholarships. They’re also celebrating 50 years of student trustees and recognizing the impact the college has made.

Martin added that the gala also acted as a fundraising opportunity so students can continue education at Springfield College.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity tonight to celebrate the college, to look forward to the amazing things that we have in our future,” Martin told 22News. “But tonight is a fundraising event and this is an opportunity for us to make it possible for students to continue to choose Springfield College.”

More than 2,000 undergrad students attend Springfield College. They say on their website that 100 percent of new undergraduate students at the college were eligible for financial aid.

“By providing more scholarship dollars, it’s not money that has to be repaid,” Martin explained. “It allows our students to focus on their studies, to focus on their co-curricular experiences and to serve the community.”

Friendly’s Ice Cream Co-Founder and alumnus of Springfield College, Prestley Blake was also in attendance.

More than 300 people attended Saturday night’s gala.