Springfield College switches to remote learning amid increase in city’s COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a troubling trend that we continue to see, cases of COVID-19 increasing on campuses.

This time it’s Springfield College. The school will be switching to remote learning only with the exception of a few courses.

Springfield College officials said they are unable to manage the increased COVID-19 cases on campus with spaces for quarantine and isolation at its max-capacity. With the uncertainty of future coronavirus cases, the college wanted to act quickly.

“Decisions even this one is made with city public health officials and regional health officials,” said Stephen A. Roulier, vice president of communications at Springfield College. “The safety of our students and our community is our top priority. At Springfield College, we like o say we are Springfield strong.”

Springfield College will give students the option to either stay on campus or go home. Students who choose to go home cannot return until the spring semester in January. Students remaining on campus will be put into a shelter in place for one week ending November 9.

With so many schools seeing the effects of covid-19 in Springfield and the city currently in the high-risk category, Mayor Domenic Sarno also weighed in on the current COVID-19 situation.

“The big thing is that the surge is occurring in a younger age demographic,” said Mayor Sarno. “What we continue to do on the city side is that we are increasing our contact tracing and we are also going to continue to advocate for more testing.”

The change will start on November 2 and go through the end of the semester.