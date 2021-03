SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College has announced plans for its 2021 Commencement, opting for a mix of virtual and in-person celebrations.

For the weekend of May 14, the college will begin with a virtual opening celebration that Friday, followed by eight separate in-person ceremonies.

Four ceremonies will be held that Saturday, and another four on Sunday.

All ceremonies will be streamed live on the college’s website.