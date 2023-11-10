SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Lifetime Network show “Military Makeover” came to Springfield today to feature Springfield College’s Commitment to Veterans.

A fun and busy day at Springfield College as a film crew got to feature veterans at the school but also gather for a Veterans day observance ceremony.

Members of the Springfield College community gathered for an annual Veterans Day Observance ceremony in front of Marsh Hall where both veterans and military-connected students and employees were honored.

One of those students honored today- Louis Rodriguez, a veteran of over 5 years who is now attending Springfield College and is being featured in the Lifetime Network show “Military Makeover.”

22News spoke to both Rodriguez and the president of the College about both the show and the ceremony, “I am super excited it’s a new experience for me so I don’t know what to expect. I don’t know what they’re gonna keep in and what they’re gonna take out so I guess we’ll see.”

President of Springfield College Mary-Beth Cooper, adding, “The work that our veterans have done in their career is so closely aligned with the mission of this school so it’s wonderful to celebrate it and have a chance to tell our story on a more national level.”

Rodriguez was interviewed throughout campus for the filming of the show which took place all day, and it will eventually be aired on national television.

The episode will be called “Operation Education: From Soldier to Student-Paving a Path to Success for Our Nation’s Heroes,” and it’s scheduled to air in January.