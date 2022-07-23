SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bring on the spandex and bust out the Batarangs. The Springfield Comic-Con made it’s grand debut at the MassMutual Center Saturday.

After a two-year delayed start, due to the pandemic, Springfield residents finally got the comic-con experience in their own backyard. Hundreds of people came out Saturday to celebrate their love of all things comics and pop culture.

One attendee told 22News, “… Well there’s a bunch of people, dressed up, doing the thing, and I’m one of them.”

Event organizers told 22News the convention hit capacity early Saturday afternoon with a line wrapping around the MassMutual Center. Making it safe to say the city’s inaugural comic convention was a successful one.