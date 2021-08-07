Springfield community celebrates return of Harambee Festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s beloved Harambee Festival returned to the Mason Square neighborhood Saturday at a new location, on the grounds behind the Rebecca Johnson School.

The community celebration attracted a large turnout of different age groups to meet with first responders and purchase items crafted by neighbors.

Visitors also had the opportunity to receive their COVID-19 vaccination. Springfield Health & Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris urged visitors to take advantage of the opportunity.

“The city of Springfield vaccination rate is low. This festival is an opportunity to come out and get a vaccination,” said Caulton-Harris. She told 22News, “I am particularly concerned with the 13 to 35 age group.”

Harambee organizers surprised Mayor Domenic Sarno with a special award for the work he put in to getting the festival off the ground after last year’s event was canceled by the pandemic.

Harambee Festival continues all day Sunday behind the Rebecca Johnson School.