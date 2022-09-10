SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hope Fest ’22, on the ground’s of Springfield’s Spring Of Hope Church on Alden Street, attracted congregants and neighbors alike on Saturday.

The fest was put on to foster togetherness within the community, as well as offering many vital services.

It’s pastor is Springfield NAACP President, Bishop Talbert Swan. He told 22News, “It’s an opportunity at the end of summer to bring the community together, in celebration to provide an opportunity for fellowship.”

“I know that the Swan family and their organization have been working to expand this event for several years now,” Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman said. “They’ve done a good job connecting community concerns with the celebration.”

Hope Fest provided a variety of services for people living in the area, services that included COVID-19 vaccinations.