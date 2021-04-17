Springfield community comes together to clean up Acorn Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City councilors joined neighbors in Springfield’s Mason Square area for what they say, was a long overdue spring cleaning project.

The project, led by members of the city council and community activists, focused on putting these Acorn Park amenities and its tennis courts in the best condition possible. 22News spoke with Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst, who emphasized what can be done when a neighborhood comes together with a focus on the future.

“Our kids needed an open space to do something more during these times,” Councilor Hurst said.

Jynai McDonald, a community activist, told 22News, “This is a really beautiful thing to see what can happen when a neighborhood comes together and solves for it’s own solutions.”

And so the neighbors and city councilors spent most of their Saturday cleaning Acorn Park so that they and others living in this ward four neighborhood can spend much of their summer enjoying the park, the tennis court and all its facilities.

A Saturday in the park setting the stage for months of warm weather activities.