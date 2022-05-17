INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – A transportation company in Indian Orchard was back on the road Tuesday, after vandalism overnight Sunday into Monday left the company without working vehicles.

It was a shocking realization at Youth on the Move Incorporated Monday morning when staff at the Indian Orchard transportation company realized dozens of tires had been slashed. After a hectic day on Monday, Owner Janice Brown told 22News all her vehicles were in working order by 8:30 Monday evening.

“I stayed here until we got it done. We’re out on the road,” said Brown. “I’m really happy.”

Staff member James Jordan details the company’s vehicles, “Who ever did this. I hope you’re thinking about it right now. Karma, well you know what comes around goes around.” He told 22News a neighbor stopped by and donated three tires, “There’s some good people in this world.”

The generous donation from a neighbor wasn’t the only showing of support. Brown told 22News the PVTA even gave her a call.

“I had so many phone calls. PVTA called me yesterday and said, ‘If you can’t get out there, we’ll help you tomorrow.’ Do you know how wonderful that felt? My heart was just going out,” said Brown.

Even with all the vehicles back on the road Tuesday, not everything went smoothly. One of the handicapped vans ended up with a flat tires on the morning route. Luckily, Brown had a few numbers she could call, “Things are back on track and I’m enjoying today.”

One act of vandalism, turned into multiple acts of kindness from the western Massachusetts community.