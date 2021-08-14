Springfield community connects with law enforcement for ‘Summer Safety Bash’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Springfield families got to know their police officers on Saturday during a community program called The Summer Safety Bash.

In conjunction with the Walmart on Boston Road, Springfield men and women in blue, along with the State Police went one on one with the public. Officers answered questions from the public about law enforcement. C3 officers assigned to Mason Square and the city’s North-end neighborhood were also there to give their perspectives.

“This is another example of the C3 methodology of working with the community so that we can all learn to grow and trust and build upon each other, it’s very very important,” Sergeant Derek Cook said.

Police officers also instructed parents on how to properly install children’s car seats. A police dog named Vita charmed both the children and adults. There were also police vehicles on display that many had never seen before.