SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rallying cry Thursday night for safer streets, in our areas largest city.

Concerned communities members and those impacted by gun violence coming together to speak out about this act. The gathering outside of ARISE for Social Justice on School Street was the second of two public speak out events.

It’s the leading cause of premature death in the U.S., and kills more than 38,000 people annually, according to public health data. Attendees spoke with 22News about why they’re deciding to now take their message to the streets.

“We’re mothers that are hurting, when we lose a child every time there is a murder in the city anywhere, it brings you right back to that day,” says Michelle Thomas.

If you missed Thursday nights speak out, more gatherings are expected to take place next month. Those dates have not been announced yet.