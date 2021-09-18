Springfield community helps clean up Watershops Pond

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield drained the Watershops Pond almost a year and a half ago to make repairs on the dam.

The city, along with “Keep Springfield Beautiful” provided trash bags, gloves, hand sanitizer, and face masks for participants who came out Saturday to help clean the lake. A lake that touches almost every single community in Springfield.

“Today we are at the Lake Massasoit community cleanup. We’ve been working with residents, volunteers, abutters couple months now to clean up the lake,” said Ellen Moorhouse.

There were four different groups. Each group took on a different section of the lake.

Mayor Sarno stated in a press-release on Thursday that “this neighborhood cleanup event shows the love and care residents have for their communities.”

“All the neighbors and residents are working together to help the city,” Moorhouse continued. “While they are doing bulk trash removal, we are cleaning up small trash and debris and trees on the shoreline.”

On top of the garbage that community members were cleaning up, there were downed trees and limbs from recent storms that the city helped remove.