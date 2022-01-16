Springfield community leader Ronn Johnson passes away

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Beloved Springfield community leader Ronn Johnson has passed away.

Ronn Johnson, CEO of the Martin Luther King Family Services for nearly a decade, was among the most respected community leaders heading up an agency that dealt with family services, disability needs, and help for our senior citizens.

Johnson supported a mural outside Springfield’s Martin Luther King Junior family services building on Rutland street, remembering African-American men killed during encounters with police.

I talked to the folks that came down from the hill towns, people who are coming from the suburbs, they see it on 22, and they wanted to see it in person. A subject of conversation, a very diverse group of people that have come through, not just folks from the neighborhood but it’s folks from across the city, and beyond that are coming down to view it. Ronn Johnson, CEO of Martin Luther King Family Services

Mayor Domenic Sarno saluted Ronn Johnson, praising “Johnson’s Brianna fund initiative” which helps young people with disabilities.