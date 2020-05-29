Springfield community members celebrate resident’s 90th birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A happy birthday convoy led by his Hungry Hill neighbors and police cars helped James Sullivan celebrate his 90th birthday Friday, as they drove by his home wishing him well.

Sullivan has been a bulwark in the Irish-American community for so many years. Jimmy and his late wife, Peg, hosted a radio show for many years featuring Irish music. As he turned 90, James Sullivan told 22News he is grateful to so many during his life.

“I’m overwhelmed, you know I’m 90-years-old, I’ve been blessed with a great mother and father, great family, loving wife, all my sons and daughters. They’ve been so good to me, just had a wonderful life,” said Sullivan.

Ninety years old and still going strong.

22News joins his family and many friends wishing James Sullivan a very happy birthday.