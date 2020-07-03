Springfield community members, city officials speak against gun violence at City Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People from the community joined Springfield city officials outside City Hall Thursday to voice concern about young people dying violently.

School committee member LaTonia Monroe Naylor rallied together organizations to save young lives in Springfield’s neighborhoods together various.

“Black lives have to matter, here in Springfield locally and not just when it makes national news,” LaTonia told 22News.

“An historic time we’re in, through our community and our city diversity must come together as one and work together as one and especially for our young people right,” Mayor Domenic Sarno said to the crowd.

Among the dozens of participants were teenagers carrying signs that spoke of their concerns preventing their young neighbors from having their lives end suddenly in a burst of gunfire.

Among those attending the rally Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and Deputy Chief Rupert Daniel.