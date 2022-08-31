SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of the city of Springfield joined forces to spread awareness about overdose and addiction and provide comfort for those grieving.

A candlelight vigil and balloon release was held at Van Horn Park Wednesday evening to remember those who have been lost due to addiction. Advocates telling 22News what means most to those being impacted by this disease.

“Supporting those that want the support, admiring the survivors, and just remembering the one’s that didn’t make it…. be the one before 911,” said one local resident.

Those coming to show their support said community displays like this help those coping with the loss of a loved one or friend to addiction.