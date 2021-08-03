Springfield community, police come together for National Night Out

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a night to foster police and community relations in the city of Springfield.

National Night Out brought Springfield residents and law enforcement together for an evening filled with conversation, music, and games. As tension between the city’s police and local communities runs high, event organizers say they hope Tuesday’s National Night Out can create better dialogue between both groups.

“Trying to get them engaged and trying to get that stigma of police are bad and police are scary and they’re not really out to protect us, trying to get that eliminated,” said Julisa Deleon, an organizer of the event. “And engage with the police department and see what services they can offer.”

This year’s Springfield night out was held at the Bergen Circle Apartments. Normally, Springfield would hold multiple National Night Out Events throughout the city, but because of coronavirus concerns, the city is postponing some of the events to later in the fall.