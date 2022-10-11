SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Community Preservation Committee held a public hearing Tuesday evening to hear feedback concerning the city’s historic preservation, outdoor recreation, and community housing.

Public comments shared will help in the development of the Community Preservation Plan and will be used to guide the committee’s decision-making on Community Preservation Act project proposals. It also allows cities and towns to adopt a property tax surcharge to help fund projects that preserve the character of the community.

22News spoke with the chair of the committee on why it’s important for Springfield residents to take part in public hearings concerning the city.

“Well the Community Preservation Act is intended to be a ‘bottom-up’ program. This is where citizens can give input and we can recommend projects,” said Robert McCarroll.

If you are a Springfield resident and missed Tuesday night’s public hearing, you have until October 31 to submit your written comments via mail or email to The Springfield Community Preservation Committee.

The application deadline for the next cycle of funding is in the spring.