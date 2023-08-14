SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are dead and children hurt in a deadly shooting in Springfield Monday afternoon on Berkshire Avenue.

This homicide comes just hours after the Mayor held a news conference to address an increase in violent crime. “This is good neighborhood, its quiet here, and this is just shocking,” said one neighbor, Selena Coppedege.

Shock amongst residents of Berkshire Avenue in Springfield, after a deadly shooting at a home, killed two people. “We believe that the suspect is deceased. There were a number of victims,” said Hampden County DA, Anthony Gulluni. “Some of those victims were minors.”

Those minors now in the hospital, as neighbors wait for answers on the severity of their injuries, one person telling us she was getting ready for work when she first heard the gun shots, one of the victims goes to school with her child. “When we saw the children come out and bloody, I just lost it,” said Coppedege.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the Hampen DA at the incident, which happened within hours of the city’s emergency meeting to address the increase in gun violence. Sarno saying, “This is a serious situation that occurred here. We wanted to make sure that we were here, we need to let the professional do their work.”

According to Springfield police, there has been a total of 21 shooting incidents between June 1 to August 14 this year, 12 of those shootings, homicides. After this latest incident on Berkshire Avenue, the Springfield community, pleading with the city, to crack down on this violence.

The Hampden DA says there is no threat to the public at this time. He was unable to confirm the ages of the minors or the relationship of the people involved in this shooting.

This is a developing story, and we will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.