SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield community, with support from Mass Humanities, hosted the “Reading Frederick Douglass Together” Monday evening.

The purpose of the reading was to create discourse between community members about race, rights, and the responsibilities to each other’s past.

22News spoke with Dr. Michelle McComb who participated in the event and shared it’s significance in history.

“History not only is it African American history or slavery history it’s also history of Massachusetts,” said McComb. “I want the children to be more interested in their culture, those who helped to form this nation,

and those who actually came from this state that helped to fight for their freedom.”

This year, 23 organizations hosted their own Reading Frederick Douglass Together events across the Commonwealth.

The last of the readings will wrap up Tuesday in East Falmouth and Sharon.