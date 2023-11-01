SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Groups are coming together in Springfield today to reinforce the importance of safe and responsible driving.

The Sixteen Acres Civic Association worked with the East Springfield Neighborhood Council and the Police Department to host a check your speed event. Volunteers stood outside with signs telling drivers to slow down.

This event comes after two crashes on that street, on the very same day early last month, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured. 22News was at the event to learn more about this effort.

Member of the Association Juan Latorre, stating, “Parker Street is a neighborhood, people live here, children use Parker Street to get to school and sometimes people need those friendly reminders to say, ‘hey! Slow down!’ its for their safety and the safety of our community,”

People also brought bikes to show that slowing down can also help bicyclists feel safe on the streets of Springfield, too.