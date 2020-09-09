Springfield community working to prevent suicide with “Start Talking” message

Aubrey, 57, describes the loneliness brought on by social distancing protocols after receiving a dose of antipsychotic medication to treat his schizophrenia, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Even before the pandemic, access to mental health services in the U.S. could be difficult, including for people with insurance. Now experts fear COVID-19 will make the situation worse. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It is National Suicide Prevention Week, an annual week-long campaign to raise awareness about suicide prevention, reduce stigma around the topic and encourage those in need to utilize available resources.

The Mental Health Association (MHA) in Springfield hosted a live event Wednesday to draw attention to the message “Start Talking”, to encourage the conversations that can help prevent suicide.

“Suicide is preventable when people start talking,” said Jennifer Kelliher, Managing Director of the Massachusetts Coalition for Suicide Prevention (MCSP). “Every September, we highlight this message through National Suicide Prevention Week—although it is important that our work and our message continue year round. Community awareness and breaking the silence with public service announcements and messages, such as the mobile message board sponsored by the Mental Health Association, and those available on MCSP’s social media, can help people understand how important it is to start a conversation, either when they are concerned about someone they care about, or when they are struggling themselves. We need to break the silence around suicide—in September, but also year-round.”

Statistics provided by MHA from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health indicates the rate of suicides continues to increase. In Massachusetts, 535 males (16.1 per 100,000) and 153 females (4.3 per 100,000) took their own lives during 2017. Suicide rates were highest among middle aged white men 45 to 54 years (23.2 per 100,000) and 55 to 64 years (20.4 per 100,000).

“It’s important to reach people who aren’t feeling quite right before they are to the point where they feel that killing themselves is their only option,” said Sara Kendall, MSW, LICSW, VP Clinical Operations for MHA. “Through BestLife, MHA’s outpatient center for emotional health and wellness, people who are anxious, depressed, afraid, or at risk of hurting themselves can talk with someone who cares, who listens and who can help connect them with supports to help them start feeling better. BestLife opened right here in Springfield in 2019, and in a little over a year we have had conversations with more than 500 individuals in this community—people ready to start talking about their anxiety, their depression, their fears…even their thoughts of suicide. And let me be frank: COVID has certainly not helped with any of those things. More than ever, people are feeling distressed, isolated, frustrated and confused. So, we invite members of the community to join us for a conversation. Whether that conversation happens in person, with appropriate social distancing, or whether it happens virtually using MHA’s TeleWell app to connect interested persons with a licensed MHA counselor, we are ready to start talking. We are ready to listen. We are ready to help save lives by helping people live their best life.”

If you or your loved ones have talked about inflicting self-harm, display extreme mood swings, talk about feeling hopeless or trapped, seek help immediately. Call the Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-8255.