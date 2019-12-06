Breaking News
Police identify woman found dead in Ansonia as mother of missing 1-year-old

Springfield commuters complain about snow removal at bus stops

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some Springfield city bus commuters say bus stops aren’t being properly maintained following this week’s snowstorm.

We took a trip down Main Street in Springfield, where there are several bus stops. Some are equipped with shelter stations and others without.

All of the bus stops were clear of snow – except for a small snowbank between the sidewalk and curb, making it difficult to get on and off a PVTA bus.

But a man waiting at the bus stop at Court Square told 22News he hasn’t had any issues. He said, “Yeah, because I stick to the main roads for most stops, I can definitely say that those have been cleared. I can’t speak for the minor ones. But I’m just glad that my experience so far on the major ones.”

22News called and left a message with PVTA this afternoon to learn more about their snow removal process. We have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots