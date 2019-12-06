Springfield commuters complain about snow removal at bus stops

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some Springfield city bus commuters say bus stops aren’t being properly maintained following this week’s snowstorm.

We took a trip down Main Street in Springfield, where there are several bus stops. Some are equipped with shelter stations and others without.

All of the bus stops were clear of snow – except for a small snowbank between the sidewalk and curb, making it difficult to get on and off a PVTA bus.

But a man waiting at the bus stop at Court Square told 22News he hasn’t had any issues. He said, “Yeah, because I stick to the main roads for most stops, I can definitely say that those have been cleared. I can’t speak for the minor ones. But I’m just glad that my experience so far on the major ones.”

22News called and left a message with PVTA this afternoon to learn more about their snow removal process. We have yet to hear back.